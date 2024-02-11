12 people detained in connection with armed incident in Istanbul

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. In connection with an armed incident in the Kucukcekmece district of Istanbul, 12 people were detained. Work continues to arrest seven more people, Turkish Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said, Trend reports.

The minister said that the investigation into this fact is ongoing.

The incident occurred on February 10 during a meeting of the candidate for the post of mayor of Istanbul from the ruling Justice and Development Party of Türkiye Aziz Yeniay with citizens. As a result of the incident, one person was injured, his condition is currently serious.