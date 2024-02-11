Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. World
  3. Türkiye

12 people detained in connection with armed incident in Istanbul

Türkiye Materials 11 February 2024 19:46 (UTC +04:00)
12 people detained in connection with armed incident in Istanbul

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. In connection with an armed incident in the Kucukcekmece district of Istanbul, 12 people were detained. Work continues to arrest seven more people, Turkish Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said, Trend reports.

The minister said that the investigation into this fact is ongoing.

The incident occurred on February 10 during a meeting of the candidate for the post of mayor of Istanbul from the ruling Justice and Development Party of Türkiye Aziz Yeniay with citizens. As a result of the incident, one person was injured, his condition is currently serious.

Latest

Latest

Read more