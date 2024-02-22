UN system needs to be reformed - Turkish FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. There is a need for reforms in the UN Security Council, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said during his speech at the session “Global Governance Reform” as part of the G20 ministerial meeting held in Rio de Janeiro, Trend reports.

Fidan stressed that there is a need to build strong multilateral institutions and effective global governance mechanisms to resolve geopolitical tensions in the new multipolar world order.

The minister noted that it is important to make the necessary changes, and for this it is necessary to carry out reforms in the UN Security Council.

In addition, Hakan Fidan drew attention to the fact that the international financial system should be more transparent and sustainable. The Minister noted the need for a more democratic, accountable UN system based on the parameters of international law.