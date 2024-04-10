Türkiye becomes first country to impose an embargo against Israel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. Türkiye became the first country to impose a trade embargo against Israel. This was stated by the head of the Turkish Ministry of Trade Omer Bolat said, Trend reports.

The minister noted that Türkiye did not announce sanctions against Israel, but decided to impose an embargo due to the fact that the efforts of the international community did not lead to a solution to the crisis in Gaza.

Earlier, the Turkish Ministry of Trade announced the introduction of restrictions on the export of 54 items of industrial goods to Israel. Among them are various types of products from steel, aluminum, paints, electrical cables, jet fuel, oil, fertilizers, as well as industrial machinery, cement, building materials, metalworking equipment and chemicals used for metal processing.