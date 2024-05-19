Türkiye is monitoring developments surrounding helicopter crash in Iran - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Türkiye is monitoring developments surrounding the helicopter crash in Iran, the Turkish Foreign Ministry says, Trend reports.

"We hope that Iranian officials, including President Ibrahim Reisi and Foreign Minister Hussein Emir Abdullahian, are safe and sound, and convey our words of support to the brotherly Iranian people. Arrangements are being made to provide all types of support for search and rescue activities, the ministry said.

Today, a helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in Tabriz Mohammad Ali Ali Hashemi, and East Azerbaijan Province Governor Malik Rehmati made a hard landing on its way from Hudafarin to Tabriz. Due to weather conditions and difficult terrain, search and rescue teams have not yet reached the crash site.