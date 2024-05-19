Türkiye ready to provide all possible support, following helicopter crash in Iran - Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. We are deeply saddened by the helicopter crash of the President of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, and the delegation he led, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

“I would like to state that we, as the Republic of Türkiye, are closely monitoring the incident, in full contact and coordination with the Iranian authorities, and are ready to provide all necessary support.

On behalf of my people, I convey my best wishes to the people and government of Iran, our neighbor, friend and brother, and I hope to hear from Mr. President and his delegation as soon as possible," the Turkish President said.

Today, a helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in Tabriz Mohammad Ali Ali Hashemi, and East Azerbaijan Province Governor Malik Rehmati made a hard landing on its way from Hudafarin to Tabriz. Due to weather conditions and difficult terrain, search and rescue teams have not yet reached the crash site.