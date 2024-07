BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. The Turkish national team beat the Austrian team with a score of 2:1 in the 1/8 finals of the European Football Championship, which took place in Leipzig, Trend reports.

Türkiye's victory was ensured by defender Merih Demiral, who scored goals in the 1st and 59th minutes of the match. Michael Gregorich scored for the Austrian team in the 66th minute.