Presidents of Türkiye and Russia talk over nuclear power plants in Kazakhstan's Astana

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President of Russia Vladimir Putin have met in Astana, Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

During the meeting, President Erdogan noted that significant steps would be taken with Russia regarding nuclear power plants.

"Our ministers are in constant contact, and we will take significant steps on nuclear power plants. We are discussing the Sinop Nuclear Power Plant and believe we can make substantial progress in this area.

Our Minister of Energy and Natural Resources is continuing talks with his Russian counterpart. Additionally, ties between Türkiye's BOTAS and Russia's Gazprom remain friendly. Turkish-Russian trade turnover amounted to $55 billion, but our goal is to reach $100 billion," the president said.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel