Trump willing to negotiate directly with Kim Jong Un

President Trump said Wednesday he is willing to negotiate directly with Kim Jong Un over North Korea’s nuclear weapons program but expressed doubts it would ultimately work.

“I’d sit down, but I’m not sure that sitting down will solve the problem,” Trump said in an Oval Office interview with Reuters.

Trump would not say whether he has spoken with Kim, whom he has dismissively nicknamed “little rocket man.”

He pointed out that negotiations undertaken by previous administrations with the North Korean regime had not been successful.

“I‘m not sure that talks will lead to anything meaningful,” Trump said. “They’ve talked for 25 years and they’ve taken advantage of our presidents, of our previous presidents.”

