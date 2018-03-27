Court rules that Google owes Oracle for unfair use of Java in Android

27 March 2018 21:38 (UTC+04:00)

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday resurrected a multi-billion dollar copyright case brought by Oracle against Google, CNBC reports.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said Google's use of Oracle's Java development platform to create the Android operating system was not protected under the fair-use provision of copyright law, reversing a 2016 jury verdict.

The court sent the case back to a U.S. judge in San Francisco for a trial to determine how much compensation Google owes Oracle.

Oracle had previously sought $9 billion in damages.

Google and Oracle did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The closely watched case, which dates to 2010, involves how much copyright protection should extend to the Java programming language, which Google used to design the Android operating system that runs most of the world's smartphones.

Oracle is seeking royalties for Googles use of some of the Java language, while Google argues it should be able to use Java without paying a fee.

