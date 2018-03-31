Mohammed bin Salman heads to Seattle, fourth city of his American tour

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is heading, on Friday, to the US city of Seattle, Washington State’s largest city, often called the Emerald City, and home to a huge tech industry, Al Arabiya reprots.

The trip is of equal importance to his visit to Washington, Boston and New York.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman is set to spend a few days in Seattle, where about 500 giant companies, including Boeing, Microsoft, Costa, Amazon and Starbucks, have their headquarters -adding to that its significant value for the US economy, technology and tourism.

The crown prince met earlier with 40 executive officials of several major US companies and reviewed the importance of working on joint projects with Saudi Arabia.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also met with the chief executive officers of Morgan Stanley, James Gorman, and JPMorgan Chase, Jamie Dimon, in New York on Friday.

During the two meetings, they exchanged views on the services that the two banks provide in the kingdom, as well as opportunities for cooperation and strategic partnerships.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news