Mohammed bin Salman heads to Seattle, fourth city of his American tour

31 March 2018 11:39 (UTC+04:00)

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is heading, on Friday, to the US city of Seattle, Washington State’s largest city, often called the Emerald City, and home to a huge tech industry, Al Arabiya reprots.

The trip is of equal importance to his visit to Washington, Boston and New York.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman is set to spend a few days in Seattle, where about 500 giant companies, including Boeing, Microsoft, Costa, Amazon and Starbucks, have their headquarters -adding to that its significant value for the US economy, technology and tourism.

The crown prince met earlier with 40 executive officials of several major US companies and reviewed the importance of working on joint projects with Saudi Arabia.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also met with the chief executive officers of Morgan Stanley, James Gorman, and JPMorgan Chase, Jamie Dimon, in New York on Friday.

During the two meetings, they exchanged views on the services that the two banks provide in the kingdom, as well as opportunities for cooperation and strategic partnerships.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Russian Ambassador to US promises Embassy's work to remain as efficient as ever
Russia 09:30
Saudi crown prince says Bashar is staying
Arab World 07:54
Saudi crown prince says US troops should stay In Syria
Arab World 05:11
U.S., British service members killed by improvised bomb in Syria
Arab World 30 March 21:04
Saudi Crown Prince meets former US President Bill Clinton
Arab World 30 March 14:27
Russia’s consulate in Seattle to continue working ‘until the last minute’
Russia 30 March 12:53
China cuts tax rates for chipmakers amid trade tensions
China 30 March 12:07
Four al Qaeda militants killed in U.S. strike in Yemen
US 30 March 11:40
Cekuta sees potential for increased engagement of US in Azerbaijan’s energy sector
Oil&Gas 30 March 10:41
US to leave Syrian battlefield ‘very soon,’ Trump declares
US 30 March 09:29
Mufti of Lebanon supports Saudi Arabia against Houthi terrorist missile attacks
Arab World 30 March 05:33
One dead, three injured in shooting at Texas apartment complex - reports
US 29 March 21:57
China, US have no other choice than to reach agreement about trade issues - Saxo Bank
Economy news 29 March 17:22
Saudi crown prince meets pro-Israel groups in US
Arab World 29 March 17:06
China says it is 'coordinating' with U.S. over possible Mattis visit
China 29 March 15:04
Experts expect Saudi Arabia to be among top 10 film markets by 2030
Arab World 29 March 13:33
Saudis boost oil output, exports
Oil&Gas 29 March 12:29
U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert Cekuta meets AmCham members (PHOTO)
Economy news 29 March 12:26