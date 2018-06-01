Trump plans to impose total ban on luxury German cars

1 June 2018 02:04 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 1

US President Donald Trump is reportedly planning to impose a total ban on the imports of German luxury cars, writes Trend with reference to PressTV.

Several American and European diplomats told German magazine WirtschaftsWoche that Trump told French President Emmanuel Macron about his plans last month during a state visit.

Trump said he would maintain his trade policy with the aim of stopping Mercedes-Benz models from driving down Fifth Avenue in New York, , the weekly business magazine reported on Thursday citing several unnamed diplomats.

The exclusive report didn't provide more details on what policies the Trump administration will use to effectively ban the premium carmakers.

After the report was published, shares of Daimler, Porsche and Volkswagen dropped.

The report comes less than two weeks after Trump ordered Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to launch an investigation into automobile imports to determine whether they "threaten to impair the national security" of America.

A similar national security argument was presented when the president imposed steep tariffs on aluminum and steel imports from China, Russia, Germany and some other countries in March.

Trump and Republicans in Congress are preparing to clash over the proposed tariffs, which could be up to 25 percent.

The German government has called on the United States not to take a “wrong path” by putting tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, warning that a transatlantic trade war could harm both Europe and the US.

Several German automakers have plants in the United States, including Mercedes-Benz in Alabama and BMW in South Carolina.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Trump, again, denies firing Comey over Russia probe
US 31 May 21:50
Trump says North Korea talks positive, expects Kim letter
US 31 May 17:50
Mistrust killing the nuclear deal, not Trump
Commentary 31 May 17:23
U.S., North Korea enter second day of nuclear talks
US 31 May 15:04
U.S. to slap tariffs on steel, aluminum from EU on Thursday
US 31 May 11:22
Trump signs bill allowing terminally Ill patients to try experimental drugs
US 30 May 23:39
Trump: Azerbaijan’s prolific oil fields bring stability to world energy markets
Politics 30 May 11:30
Russia's Lavrov to visit North Korea on May 31
Russia 30 May 10:56
Trump appoints Austin Miller to command US Forces - Afghanistan
US 30 May 02:22
US strongly supports Southern Gas Corridor: official
Oil&Gas 29 May 18:29
Trump says meetings taking place on U.S.-North Korea summit
US 29 May 15:00
Germany's Merkel laments fraying of multilateral order
Europe 29 May 09:54
U.S. and China clash over 'technology transfer' at WTO
China 29 May 09:51
Germany seeking deal to end EU-U.S. trade dispute
Europe 28 May 14:26
Theresa May to urge Trump to avoid London protests during UK visit
Europe 28 May 09:56
Trump: US continues to focus on holding summit with the DPRK on June 12
US 27 May 06:57
Trump: U.S. in 'productive talks' about reinstating June North Korea summit
US 26 May 08:44
White House to be prepared no matter when meeting with Kim takes place
US 26 May 01:12