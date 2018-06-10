Trump says US not to endorse G7 communique

10 June 2018 06:59 (UTC+04:00)

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he has instructed US representatives not to endorse the joint communique released at the end of the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Quebec, Canada, Xinhua reported.

"Based on Justin's false statements at his news conference, and the fact that Canada is charging massive Tariffs to our US farmers, workers and companies, I have instructed our US Reps not to endorse the Communique as we look at Tariffs on automobiles flooding the US Market!" Trump tweeted from on board Air Force One, just hours after leaving the G7 summit.

"PM Justin Trudeau of Canada acted so meek and mild during our @G7 meetings only to give a news conference after I left saying that, 'US Tariffs were kind of insulting' and he 'will not be pushed around,'" Trump tweeted while en route to Singapore for an upcoming meeting with the top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un.

Trump also tweeted that US tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, including from Canada, were in response to Canada's tariffs on American dairy products.

In response to Trump's tweets, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau' s Office said that Trudeau has been consistent with Trump both in public and private conversations.

"We are focused on everything we accomplished here at the summit. The prime minister said nothing he hasn't said before - both in public, and in private conversations with the president," Trudeau's Office said in a statement released on Twitter.

Trudeau announced hours earlier that all G7 members had endorsed the joint communique, despite the recent trade tensions between the United States and other G7 allies.

The G7 summit came after the Trump administration decided last week to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from the European Union (EU), Canada and Mexico, which has drawn strong opposition from the domestic business community and quick retaliation from major US trading partners.

