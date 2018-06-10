Trump arrives in Singapore for talks with North Korea's Kim

US President Donald Trump arrived in Singapore on Sunday ahead of a historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Sputnik reported.

Trump arrived aboard Air Force One at Paya Lebar Airbase at around 8:30 p.m. local time (12:30 GMT) and is expected to meet with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Long on Monday, the Singaporean Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Kim arrived in Singapore earlier on Sunday ahead of a historic summit with Trump on Tuesday.

Trump and Kim will meet on Tuesday at 9 a.m. for talks on denuclearization at the Capella hotel on Sentosa island.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news