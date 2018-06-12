Trump, Kim meet for historic U.S.-North Korea meeting

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump shook hands, smiling cautiously at the outset of their historic summit in Singapore on Tuesday, in which they will look for ways to end a nuclear standoff on the Korean peninsula, Reuters reported.

“Nice to meet you Mister President,” Kim said moments later as he sat alongside Trump, against a backcloth of North Korean and U.S. flags, beaming more broadly as the U.S. president gave him a thumbs up.

With cameras of the world’s press trained on them, Trump and Kim built an initial atmosphere of friendship.

“I feel really great. We’re going to have a great discussion and will be tremendously successful. It’s my honor and we will have a terrific relationship, I have no doubt,” Trump said.

