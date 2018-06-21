U.S. security chief Bolton to visit Moscow for talks on Trump, Putin meeting

U.S. national security adviser John Bolton plans to visit Moscow next week to prepare for a possible meeting of U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Reuters with reference to the Interfax news agency reported on Thursday.

The Kremlin said on Tuesday there are no plans for a meeting between Trump and Putin before the NATO summit, Interfax reported. Trump is expected to attend the NATO summit in Brussels on July 11-12.

