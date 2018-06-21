U.S. security chief Bolton to visit Moscow for talks on Trump, Putin meeting

21 June 2018 12:38 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. national security adviser John Bolton plans to visit Moscow next week to prepare for a possible meeting of U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Reuters with reference to the Interfax news agency reported on Thursday.

The Kremlin said on Tuesday there are no plans for a meeting between Trump and Putin before the NATO summit, Interfax reported. Trump is expected to attend the NATO summit in Brussels on July 11-12.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Russian Copper Company to increase investments in Kazakhstan’s mining sector
Economy news 12:49
Oil market overcomes peak instability in 2017 — Rosneft CEO
Oil&Gas 12:27
EU ready to open talks with U.S. to fix trade row - Malmstrom
Europe 11:32
Russia is neighbor of Turkey, not US - PM
Turkey 10:10
Oil drops as Iran signals support for OPEC production rise
Oil&Gas 09:54
China warns Washington's 'capricious' trade actions will hurt U.S. workers
China 09:48
North Korea preparing to destroy ICBM test site
Other News 08:11
What is most likely outcome of upcoming OPEC meeting?
Commentary 07:07
South Korean president to begin his first state visit to Russia
Russia 04:49
Diego Costa's goal gives Spain hard-fought 1-0 victory over Iran (VIDEO)
Other News 00:18
Trump to order end of immediate immigrant family separations at U.S. border
US 20 June 23:35
GM Uzbekistan’s car sales in Russia down
Economy news 20 June 20:48
Russia’s State Duma chairman due in Azerbaijan
Politics 20 June 19:52
Russia’s Energy Ministry expects OPEC+ to define new goal of agreement on June 23
Russia 20 June 17:54
Uzbekistan leading among CIS states by money transfers from Russia
Economy news 20 June 17:15
EU to hit U.S. imports from Friday in response to Trump tariffs
Europe 20 June 15:20
What is most likely outcome of upcoming OPEC meeting?
Oil&Gas 20 June 13:24
South Korea, Russia, North Korea may implement big trilateral projects — Moon Jae-in
Russia 20 June 12:48