US seeks to cooperate with Russia in mutual interest areas - top diplomat

24 June 2018 04:25 (UTC+04:00)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said the Trump administration is trying to cooperate with Russia in those areas where the two nations have shared interests, TASS reported.

"The President’s been unambiguous since he took office that there are places where Russia is working against the United States but many places where we work together," he said in an interview with MSNBC television made public by the US Department of State on Saturday. "I had a chance to do that in my previous role as CIA director, where we worked with the Russians on counterterrorism issues, where the two nations had shared interests. And so we are having conversations with our Russian counterparts trying to find places where we have overlapping interests."

Pompeo added that the US would protect its interests.

America's diplomat suggested that US President Donald Trump could meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin "in the not-too-distant future."

Trump has spoken out in favor of ironing out relations between Moscow and Washington on numerous occasions. He reiterated his stance answering reporters’ questions on June 15, saying that it would be much better for the US to get along with Russia than vice versa.

