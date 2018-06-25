US plans limits on Chinese investment in US technology firms

25 June 2018 05:38 (UTC+04:00)

The US Treasury Department is crafting rules that would block firms with at least 25 percent Chinese ownership from buying US companies involved in “industrially significant technology,” the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, Reuters reported.

Citing people familiar with the matter, the newspaper said the plans were not finalized and industry would have a chance to comment before they went into effect. It also said the US National Security Council and Commerce Department were devising plans for “enhanced” export controls to keep such industrially significant technologies from being shipped to China.

The White House, Treasury Department and Commerce Department did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

