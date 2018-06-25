U.S. to give North Korea post-summit timeline with 'asks' soon

25 June 2018 12:28 (UTC+04:00)

The United States will soon present a timeline to North Korea with “specific asks” of Pyongyang after a historic summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, a senior U.S. defense official said, Reuters reports.

The official, who spoke to a small group of reporters ahead of a trip to Asia this week by Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, did not specify details but suggested that the timeline would be rapid enough to make clear Pyongyang’s level of commitment.

“We’ll know pretty soon if they’re going to operate in good faith or not,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“There will be specific asks and there will be a specific timeline when we present the North Koreans with our concept of what implementation of the summit agreement looks like.”

Trump has drawn some criticism from national security analysts for an agreement that emerged from his June 12 summit with Kim that had few details on how Pyongyang would surrender its nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said last week he would likely travel back to North Korea “before too terribly long” to try to flesh out the summit commitments.

At the Singapore summit, the first meeting between a serving U.S. president and a North Korean leader, Kim reaffirmed a commitment to work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, while Trump said he would halt joint U.S.-South Korean “war games.”

Mattis, at the start of a week-long trip that includes stops in China, South Korea and Japan, said Trump’s guidance on suspending military drills applied not just to the major Freedom Guardian exercise in August but also to two smaller Korean Marine Exchange Program training exercises.

“The large, joint, combined exercises have been suspended. ... We’ll see if the continuing negotiations keep them that way,” Mattis said, adding that he was in frequent contact with Pompeo.

Mattis arrived on Sunday in Alaska, where he will visit Fort Greely and Eielson Air Force Base, before continuing to China.

His trip there from June 26-28 will be the first by a U.S. defense secretary since 2014, and comes as Sino-U.S. tensions have heightened over trade and China’s muscular military posture in the South China Sea.

North Korea is expected to be among the top items on Mattis’ agenda during his talks with senior Chinese officials. He will then travel to South Korea and end his trip with talks in Japan on June 29.

Last week, China hosted North Korea’s Kim. North Korean media said Chinese President Xi Jinping and Kim reached an understanding on the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula after discussing the outcome of the U.S.-North Korea summit.

Pompeo told reporters on a visit to Seoul earlier this month he would take the lead role in driving the North Korea negotiation process forward following the summit.

He said Washington hoped to achieve major disarmament by North Korea within the next 2-1/2 years, within Trump’s current presidential term, which ends on Jan. 20, 2021.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Russia hopes to discuss Syria with Bolton in Moscow
Russia 13:24
US State Department: Strongest sanctions awaiting Iran (Exclusive)
Nuclear Program 07:11
NK, China agree to deepen cooperation on int'l stage: sources
China 06:39
US plans limits on Chinese investment in US technology firms
US 05:38
Trump will "likely" meet Putin in near future: Pompeo
US 24 June 09:41
DHS: US authorities return over 500 migrant children to parents
US 24 June 08:20
US seeks to cooperate with Russia in mutual interest areas - top diplomat
US 24 June 04:25
U.S. Navy to set up detention camp for 25,000 immigrants
Russia 24 June 03:41
Iranian, European carmakers victims of Trump’s bullying: official (Exclusive)
Economy news 23 June 15:38
China's ZTE expected to take last step to lift ban - U.S. official
China 23 June 09:28
US-Russia relations don't affect BMW business (Exclusive)
Economy news 22 June 20:37
Turkey doubts US to be able to withdraw all weapons from PYD/YPG
Turkey 22 June 17:47
Trump urges Republican lawmakers to drop immigration effort
US 22 June 17:41
OPEC agrees modest hike in oil supply after Iran softens stance
Oil&Gas 22 June 17:04
How can Iran's involvement affect China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project?
Commentary 22 June 15:45
Germany hopes to solve U.S. trade conflict after clear EU response
Europe 22 June 15:40
German carmakers join American farmers on front line of U.S.-China trade war
Europe 22 June 12:58
OPEC struggles for deal to ease supply cuts as Iran resists
Oil&Gas 22 June 12:24