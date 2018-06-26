Trump says a lot of progress has been made in Middle East

26 June 2018 00:34 (UTC+04:00)

President Donald Trump said on Monday that a lot of progress had been made in the Middle East, but he declined to say when the White House would release its plan for peace between Israelis and Palestinians, Reuters reported.

Trump, during a meeting with King Abdullah of Jordan, said things had improved since he pulled the United States out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. European allies opposed that move.

“Things are a lot different since we ended that,” Trump said.

