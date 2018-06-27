U.S. mortgage applications post biggest drop in four months

27 June 2018 17:52 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. mortgage applications recorded their steepest weekly fall in over four months even as most home borrowing costs fell in step with lower bond yields, the Mortgage Bankers Association said on Wednesday, Reuters reports.

The Washington-based industry group’s seasonally adjusted index on loan requests to buy a home or to refinance an existing one fell 4.9 percent to 365.3 in the week ended June 22.

This marked the index’s biggest fall since the 6.6 percent drop in the week of Feb. 16.

Interest rates on most mortgages fell from the prior week, although the average rate on 30-year conforming loans or those with loan balances of $453,100 or less, edged up 1 basis point to 4.84 percent.

Last week, home borrowing costs generally declined with Treasury yields as investors preferred U.S. government bonds and other less risky investments because of worries about the escalating trade conflict between China and the United States, the world’s two biggest economies.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Vladimir Putin: Russian-US ties ‘not at their best’ due to internal political strife in US
Russia 17:24
Russia plans to introduce counter measures against US duties on steel and aluminum
Russia 15:37
U.S. defense chief says his talks in China have been very good
US 14:33
Putin to meet with Trump’s adviser in Kremlin on Wednesday
Russia 14:00
Kyrgyz president stresses need for comprehensive cooperation with Russia
Kyrgyzstan 12:08
Oil prices rise on U.S. push to shut out Iran, supply disruptions
Oil&Gas 12:05
Russia urges US not to mix politics with Nord Stream-2 project
US 10:20
Hammond tells China that Britain committed to free trade
Europe 09:37
Trump says security panel can protect U.S. technology from China
China 09:35
Poland tests new railway route to China via Azerbaijan
Economy news 09:30
US State Department rep to visit Azerbaijan
Society 09:27
Hammond tells China that Britain committed to free trade
Europe 08:35
Iran looks to enhance ties with China, Caspian Sea states – First VP
Politics 26 June 21:03
U.S. expert Richard Rasmussen conducts business workshops in Azerbaijan.
Society 26 June 11:24
United States helps Azerbaijan defend its population against dangerous diseases
Society 26 June 09:31
Brazil, U.S. leaders to discuss separated migrant children
US 26 June 07:51
Trump says 'surprised' by Harley-Davidson's plan to move manufacturing to Europe
US 26 June 06:31
California declares state of emergency for wildfire
US 26 June 05:57