Man stabs kids, adults at three-year-old's birthday party in US

2 July 2018 03:41 (UTC+04:00)

A man has stabbed nine people, including six children at a birthday party in the US state of Idaho.

The three-year-old birthday girl was among the victims of the attack at the Boise apartment on Sunday, PressTV reported.

The ages of the other five children ranged from four to 12.

Police Chief William Bones said the mass stabbing did not result in any fatalities.

"This incident is not a representation of our community but a single evil individual who attacked people without provocation that we are aware of at this time," Bones said during a press conference.

Identified as 30-year-old Timmy Kinner, the stabber had been asked to leave the apartment complex Friday.

"It was kind of scary because we were outside," said Esrom Habte, 12, who was playing outside as the attack took place. "He was chasing people and stabbing people… We saw him saying bad words and stabbing a grown-up really hard and a lot of times."

Police found some of the victims inside the building and some others in the parking before arresting Kinner a short distance away.

The incident marks the most number of victims in a single attack in the history of the Boise Police Department, according to Bones.

"As you can imagine, the Wylie Street Apartment and our community is reeling from this attack," he said. "Our hearts go out to the victims who are in the hospital tonight, please keep them and their families in your thoughts and prayers."

Boise Mayor Dave Bieter took to Twitter to condemn the attack.

"Last night's horrific attack does not represent Boise," Bieter wrote. "Please join me in praying for the injured and their families. We must come together to condemn this vile act."

