U.S. to propose denuclearization plan to DPRK

2 July 2018 05:47 (UTC+04:00)

The United States was going to propose a program about the denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), said U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton on Sunday, Xinxua reported.

"We have developed a program," Bolton said while interviewed at the CBS's program "Face the Nation."

Bolton, once a stubborn hawk on Pyongyang, said that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will discuss the program with the DPRK officials "in the near future."

The former U.S. ambassador to the UN also revealed that the program, devised by U.S. experts, mapped out how to dismantle Pyongyang's nuclear programs and ballistic missile sites within a year "with North Korean (DPRK) cooperation."

Washington and Pyongyang have kept the momentum on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula following a June 12 summit in Singapore between the leaders of the two countries.

The Pentagon announced over a week ago that the United States has "indefinitely" suspended select military exercise programs with the South Korea to support the outcome of the summit, including FREEDOM GUARDIAN, a major annual war game usually held in August and September, along with two Korean marine training exercises.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Man stabs kids, adults at three-year-old's birthday party in US
US 03:41
Stoppage of oil exports cause daily losses of 67.4 mln USD: Libyan Oil Corporation
Arab World 01:53
Iranian military reports: mystery US ship with chemicals onboard in Persian Gulf
Iran 1 July 22:21
South Korea, North Korea resume maritime communication hot line
Other News 1 July 09:24
North Korea working to conceal key aspects of its nuclear program, US officials say
US 1 July 08:31
Saudi King made no promises on oil production despite Trump's request – reports
Arab World 1 July 06:00
BMW says US tariffs on EU cars may hit investment there
US 1 July 03:19
Trump, Trudeau discuss trade, economic issues over phone call
US 1 July 01:25
Thousands march for 'Families Belong Together' rallies in US
US 30 June 20:55
US hit Iran where it hurts most
Commentary 30 June 17:01
U.S. intelligence believes North Korea making more nuclear bomb fuel despite talks
US 30 June 11:05
Brazil's FM to visit U.S. to reunite families separated at border
World 30 June 00:29
Japanese FM due in Azerbaijan
Politics 29 June 11:57
S.Korea, DPRK agree to conduct joint study to connect, modernize road over border
Other News 29 June 03:29
Tokyo supports idea of Russia-US dialogue
Other News 28 June 10:52
U.S. among 10 most dangerous countries for women: poll
US 28 June 08:22
Trump to meet with Italian prime minister at White House
World 28 June 05:50
Pompeo: Trump believes Russia participating in geostrategic meetings inevitable
US 28 June 00:55