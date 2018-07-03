Trump slams NATO allies over insufficient defense spending - report

3 July 2018 06:58 (UTC+04:00)

US President Donald Trump has sent letters to the leaders of some NATO states expressing Washington's discontent over the countries' non-compliance with their obligations to increase defense spending, Sputnik reported citing local media reported.

The letters to NATO allies, including Belgium, Canada, Germany and Norway, have been sent as early as last month, The New York Times newspaper reported on Monday.

"As we discussed during your visit in April, there is growing frustration in the United States that some allies have not stepped up as promised…Continued German underspending on defense undermines the security of the alliance and provides validation for other allies that also do not plan to meet their military spending commitments, because others see you as a role model," Trump's letter to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, in particular, said as quoted by the media outlet.

Last week, Donald Trump reiterated that NATO allies should increase defense spending. Trump said the United States was paying "much more disproportionately to anyone else" in the alliance, which sets a spending target of 2 percent of a member state’s gross domestic product (GDP).
In 2014, NATO allies pledged to end cuts to their defense spending, and gradually increase it toward the alliance's designated 2-percent GDP target within a decade.

Trump has repeatedly called on NATO allies to respect this commitment, threatening, otherwise, to decrease Washington's participation in the programs aimed at ensuring the security of NATO member states.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Mexico's president-elect speaks with Trump, proposes comprehensive accord
Other News 02:59
Olef Creations Inc. eyes jewelry production in Uzbekistan
Economy news 2 July 17:55
US, UAE buying petroleum products in Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 2 July 16:47
Oil falls amid rising Saudi output, Asian economic slowdown
Oil&Gas 2 July 09:39
Trump: US to go ahead with sanctions against companies doing business with İran
US 2 July 08:45
U.S. to propose denuclearization plan to DPRK
US 2 July 05:47
Man stabs kids, adults at three-year-old's birthday party in US
US 2 July 03:41
Stoppage of oil exports cause daily losses of 67.4 mln USD: Libyan Oil Corporation
Arab World 2 July 01:53
Iranian military reports: mystery US ship with chemicals onboard in Persian Gulf
Iran 1 July 22:21
North Korea working to conceal key aspects of its nuclear program, US officials say
US 1 July 08:31
Saudi King made no promises on oil production despite Trump's request – reports
Arab World 1 July 06:00
BMW says US tariffs on EU cars may hit investment there
US 1 July 03:19
Trump, Trudeau discuss trade, economic issues over phone call
US 1 July 01:25
Thousands march for 'Families Belong Together' rallies in US
US 30 June 20:55
Trump says Riyadh to raise oil output by 2m bpd
US 30 June 18:31
Trump reveals topics he plans to discuss with Putin during meeting
US 30 June 05:34
Trump reportedly asked Macron to pull France out of EU
World 30 June 04:33
Trump says will raise election meddling with Putin in Helsinki meeting
US 30 June 02:07