Two critically injured in elementary school shooting in Kansas

3 July 2018 23:41 (UTC+04:00)

Two people are critically injured after being shot in an incident at the Sunrise Point Elementary School in Kansas on Tuesday, Overland Park Police Department (OPPD) Spokesman John Lacy said in a statement on Tuesday, Sputnik reported.

"Media meet at W.159 and Roe for briefing on the shooting at Sunrise elementary. Two in critical condition," Lacy said in a Twitter post, as reports emerged of a shooting at the school.

The shooting happened in the early hours of the morning and the two injured victims are workers at the school, local station KMBC TV reported. No students were among the victims, the report said.

Police are currently on the scene, while the suspect remains at large, according to the report.

