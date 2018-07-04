Putin, Trump might discuss oil market situation

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump can discuss the situation on the global oil market at their meeting in Helsinki on July 16 but more actual items are in the agenda of the US-Russia summit, press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday, TASS reports.

"It can be said with confidence that this matter will hardly be the leading one in the agenda. Topics much more actual in terms of bilateral relations exist, which will be considered in the first instance," Peskov said.

Other topics "are a question of time the head of states will decide to allocate for this meeting," he added.

The meeting between Putin and Trump will be held in Helsinki on July 16, press service of the Kremlin said earlier. Leaders of both countries will discuss a range of challenging issues, including a comprehensive discussion of Syria.

