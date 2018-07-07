Pompeo visits Pyongyang

7 July 2018 07:26 (UTC+04:00)

The United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in Pyongyang on Saturday for high-level talks with officials of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), Xinhua reported citing the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

"A delegation of the United States of America led by State Secretary Mike Pompeo arrived in Pyongyang Friday," it reported.

"The delegation is to take part in the first DPRK-U.S. high-level talks for implementing the joint statement adopted and made public at the DPRK-U.S. summit meeting and talks" in Singapore, the report said.

DPRK top leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump held talks on June 12 in Singapore and issued a joint statement on bilateral relations as well as denuclearization and peace on the Korean Peninsula.

"On this trip, I'm seeking to fill in some details on these commitments and continue the momentum towards implementation of what the two leaders promised each other and the world. I expect that the DPRK is ready to do the same," Pompeo said Friday after arriving in Pyongyang.

