Pompeo 'very firm' on complete denuclearization of North Korea

7 July 2018 09:41 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is “very firm” on complete denuclearization of North Korea as he began a second day of talks in Pyongyang on Saturday, according to a pool report from reporters traveling with him, Reuters reports.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said there has been no softening in Washington’ position towards the North’s denuclearization.

She said Pompeo is being “very firm” in seeking three basic goals - complete denuclearization of North Korea, security assurances, and the repatriation of the remains of U.S. service members from the 1950-53 Korean War, according to the report.

