US may list tariffs on $200 billion more Chinese products: official

11 July 2018 02:46 (UTC+04:00)

US President Donald Trump is likely to publish this week a list of $200 billion in additional Chinese products to be hit with tariffs, possibly as early as later on Tuesday, an administration official said, Xinhua reported.

The official said the decision was not final and that the list of Chinese goods would not become final until after the public had a chance to comment.

The move would be the latest in the escalating trade skirmish between the world’s two biggest economies.

Bloomberg first reported on Tuesday that the Trump administration was planning to release the list, citing two people familiar with the matter. Another source who is familiar with the situation confirmed the Bloomberg report to Reuters.

Trump last week said the United States may ultimately impose tariffs on more than $500 billion worth of Chinese goods - roughly the total amount of US imports from China last year.

The United States began imposing tariffs on $34 billion in Chinese goods at 12:01 a.m. EDT (0401 GMT) on Friday.

