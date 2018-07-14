US President Trump to arrive in Helsinki on Sunday for July 16 summit

US President Donald Trump is expected to arrive in Helsinki for summit talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday night and will stay with his spouse Melania Trump in the Finnish capital at a Hilton hotel, TASS with reference to the Helsingin Sanomatdaily reported.

"President Trump and his wife will arrive in Finland on Sunday at 9:00 p.m. local time (18:00 GMT)," the daily stated. "They will be accommodated at Hilton Kalastajatorppa."

Hilton Kalastajantorppa is a famous international conference and banqueting hotel located near the seaside and just 15 minutes of drive from the center of the city. This hotel received at different times many world celebrities and politicians, including Leonid Brezhnev Gerald Ford, Helmut Schmidt, Harald V of Norway, Jawaharlal Nehru, Ronald Reagan, Vladimir Putin and many others.

Presidents of Russia and the United States are scheduled for their first summit meeting in the Finnish capital of Helsinki next Monday, July 16. The leaders were reported to be accompanied by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo as well as various experts and advisors.

