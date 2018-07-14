US President Trump to arrive in Helsinki on Sunday for July 16 summit

14 July 2018 12:19 (UTC+04:00)

US President Donald Trump is expected to arrive in Helsinki for summit talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday night and will stay with his spouse Melania Trump in the Finnish capital at a Hilton hotel, TASS with reference to the Helsingin Sanomatdaily reported.

"President Trump and his wife will arrive in Finland on Sunday at 9:00 p.m. local time (18:00 GMT)," the daily stated. "They will be accommodated at Hilton Kalastajatorppa."

Hilton Kalastajantorppa is a famous international conference and banqueting hotel located near the seaside and just 15 minutes of drive from the center of the city. This hotel received at different times many world celebrities and politicians, including Leonid Brezhnev Gerald Ford, Helmut Schmidt, Harald V of Norway, Jawaharlal Nehru, Ronald Reagan, Vladimir Putin and many others.

Presidents of Russia and the United States are scheduled for their first summit meeting in the Finnish capital of Helsinki next Monday, July 16. The leaders were reported to be accompanied by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo as well as various experts and advisors.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
U.S. lifts ban on suppliers selling to China's ZTE
US 12:21
Aeroflot launches new flights to Kazakhstan
Economy news 12:03
Russia lifts restrictions on supplies from Kazakh milk processing plants
Kazakhstan 10:03
Which countries may get relief from US sanctions on Iran?
Commentary 09:35
Chinese imports to U.S. ports start peaking early amid tariff threat
China 13 July 19:07
Trump to talk to Russia's Putin about substantially reducing nuclear weapons
Russia 13 July 19:01
Latest
Iran’s state broadcaster ‎to hold tender for video equipment
Tenders 12:54
Georgian FM: “We received what we expected from the NATO summit”
Georgia 12:52
Middle Eastern countries lead in imports of premium meat from Kazakhstan (Exclusive)
Economy news 12:37
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals’ market
Economy news 12:37
U.S. lifts ban on suppliers selling to China's ZTE
US 12:21
Aeroflot launches new flights to Kazakhstan
Economy news 12:03
Iranian inter-city buses get GPRS system
Business 12:00
North American oil prices for July 9-13
Oil&Gas 11:57
Turkmenistan may lease its satellite use to European companies
ICT 11:46