Trump says getting along with Russia is a 'good thing not a bad thing'

16 July 2018 15:45 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that getting along with Russia would be a “good thing, not a bad thing”, in opening remarks in front of media before his closed-door summit with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, Reuters reports.

“Most importantly we have a lot of good things to talk about,” Trump said after opening his remarks with praise for Russia’s hosting of the soccer World Cup. The two will talk about “everything from trade to military to missiles to China. We’ll be talking a little bit about China. Our mutual friend president Xi,” Trump said.

