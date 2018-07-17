Three teens shot, one critically, in U.S. state of North Carolina

Three teens were shot in the U.S. state of North Carolina early Tuesday, with one sustaining life-threatening wounds, Xinxua reported citing local police.

The shooting took place north of Charlotte, where police found three people with gunshot wounds outside a house after receiving reports of a shooting.

The victims were rushed to a local hospital and are receiving treatments.

Local police said the case is under investigation. Due to the lack of cooperation from witnesses, no shooter had been identified.

