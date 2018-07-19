Trump slams EU over $5 billion fine on Google

19 July 2018 22:49 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday criticized the European Union and said the bloc was taking advantage of the United States, pointing to the record $5 billion fine European antitrust regulators imposed on Google, Reuters reported.

EU officials on Wednesday also ordered Google to stop using its popular Android mobile operating system to block its rivals, adding to trade tensions between Washington and Brussels.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker is scheduled to meet with Trump at the White House next Wednesday to discuss trade and other issues.

“I told you so! The European Union just slapped a Five Billion Dollar fine on one of our great companies, Google. They truly have taken advantage of the U.S., but not for long!” Trump said in a post on Twitter.

Google said it would appeal the EU decision. The 4.34 billion euro ($5 billion) fine is nearly double the previous penalty that the company was ordered to pay last year, but it represents a little more than two weeks of revenue for its parent company, Alphabet Inc.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Forcing China on trade with illegal action will not work - EU's Malmstrom
China 19 July 19:32
Italian PM calls for EU body to coordinate migrant arrivals
Europe 19 July 18:42
Trump says looks forward to second Putin meeting
US 19 July 18:38
Trump slams EU over $5 billion fine on Google
US 19 July 18:08
US-China trade war to depress WTI prices
Oil&Gas 19 July 17:44
EU Commission calls on members to step up Brexit preparations
Europe 19 July 14:44
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev met with Managing Director of Wilmotte & Associes Architectes (PHOTO)
Politics 00:11
China developing in-orbit satellite transport vehicle
China 00:04
President Ilham Aliyev met with Chief Executive Officer of SUEZ (PHOTO)
Politics 19 July 23:53
President Ilham Aliyev met with Airbus vice-president for Eurasia (PHOTO)
Politics 19 July 23:46
President Ilham Aliyev met with President of French Senate (PHOTO)
Politics 19 July 23:28
President Ilham Aliyev met with Chairman and CEO of Total (PHOTO)
Politics 19 July 22:50
Steam pipe explosion rocks New York City, no injuries reported
US 19 July 22:23
Indian navy begins mine countermeasures exercise with US, Japan
Other News 19 July 21:30
Russia, Qatar keen to import Iran’s protein products – minister
Business 19 July 21:08