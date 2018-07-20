At least 8 dead, 10 injured as tourist vessel capsizes in Missouri

At least 8 people have died and nearly dozen injured as an amphibious vehicle capsized on a lake in Missouri with more than 20 people on board, Sputnik reported citing local media.

"We did have a severe thunderstorm, not sure if that is the contributing factor," Southern Stone County Fire Protection spokesman Eric Nielsen was quoted as saying by KTXL-TV broadcaster. "There is a lot of storm debris," Nielsen added.

According to NBC News, at least eight people were killed and many more remained unaccounted for when a tourist boat capsized and sank during high winds on a Missouri lake.

The incident reportedly occured at 7 p.m. local time as severe storms generating winds up to 60 mph buffeted Table Rock Lake.

"It will be a challenging night and into tomorrow," Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader was quoted as saying by NBC News, adding that at least seven people were being treated at local hospitals.

