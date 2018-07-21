Death Toll in Missouri Duck Boat Disaster Rises to 17, Sputnik reported.

The first reports of the accident listed 11 people killed and seven injured.

Efforts to rescue passengers from the duck boat that capsized in Stone County, Missouri, Thursday were suspended Friday after officials confirmed all of the passengers had been accounted for. According to the latest report by Fox News, 17 people died in the incident, among them children.

Four adults and three children have reportedly been hospitalized, with two still in critical condition Friday.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Jason Pace, those who died were between the ages of 1 and 70 years old.

The World War II-era DUKW amphibious vehicle, commonly referred to as a "duck boat," was carrying 29 passengers and two crew members when it capsized Thursday night after a sudden, violent storm turned the normally calm Table Rock Lake into a maelstrom.

A second duck boat that was afloat at the time of the storm successfully made it back to the shore.

"This business has been operating for 47 years and we've never had an incident like this or anything close to it," said Jim Pattison Jr., president of the company that owns the Ride the Ducks boat business in Missouri.

