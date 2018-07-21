Steven Mnuchin watching Chinese yuan weakness for manipulation

21 July 2018 02:18 (UTC+04:00)

The United States is monitoring the recent weakness in China’s yuan currency and will review whether the currency has been manipulated, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Reuters.

Asked whether he was concerned that China may be using its currency as a weapon in an escalating trade fight with the United States, Mnuchin said: “I’m not saying whether it’s a weapon or not a weapon. There’s no question that the weakening of the currency creates an unfair advantage for them.”

“We’re going to very carefully review whether they have manipulated the currency.”

Mnuchin’s comments came just after President Donald Trump accused China and the European Union of manipulating their currencies in a tweet on Friday, adding that this is “taking away our big competitive edge.”

Trump also repeated his complaints that Fed interest rate hikes were causing the dollar to rise and said he was ready to impose U.S. tariffs on all $500 billion of imported goods from China.

Related news
Trump ratchets up criticism of Fed interest rate rises
US 20 July 19:12
China's central bank issues guidance on financial firms' asset management products
China 20 July 18:39
Turkmenistan increasing gas supplies to China
Oil&Gas 20 July 17:59
Trump ready to put tariffs on $500 billion of Chinese imports
US 20 July 15:37
China to consider expansion of grain supplies from Russia
China 20 July 14:37
Oil prices rise, but still set for weekly drop on oversupply, trade worries
Oil&Gas 20 July 11:37
Latest
Azerbaijani President’s Assistant for Public and Political Affairs meets with Turkish journalists
Society 02:40
Death Toll in Missouri Duck Boat Disaster Rises to 17
US 01:53
President Ilham Aliyev completed France visit
Politics 20 July 22:17
Investments in Kazakh processing industry increase
Kazakhstan 20 July 20:56
Macron to continue searching for ways to resolve Karabakh conflict
Politics 20 July 20:19
Caspian littoral states to assess impact of economic activity in Caspian basin on ecology
Society 20 July 20:10
Tobacco production in Azerbaijan may increase by late 2018 (Exclusive)
Economy news 20 July 19:48
Russia sends Syrian refugee proposal to U.S. after Trump summit
Russia 20 July 19:30
Azerbaijan’s Food Products Procurement and Supply OJSC discloses sales volumes (PHOTO)
Economy news 20 July 19:21