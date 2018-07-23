Two injured as gunman fires on church congregation in Nevada - report

Two people were injured in a shooting at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse in Fallon, Nevada, Sunday, according to a Fox 13 report.

Kaitlin Richins, a spokeswoman for the City of Fallon, said the shooter attacked the church, located on Richards Street, at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. The attack happened in the middle of services, and in front of the congregation.

Two people were reportedly injured in the incident, with one man sustaining injuries severe enough to require hospitalization.

"We have recently learned of a shooting in Fallon, Nevada, during a church service," LDS Church spokesman Eric Hawkins said in a statement.

"Details are still developing, and inquiries should be directed to local law enforcement personnel. We express our love to those in this congregation and our prayers for the victims and their families. Local leaders are ministering to them at this time," he added.

The gunman has been taken into custody, and the details of the incident are still to be disclosed.

