North Korea hands over remains of fallen American soldiers to US

27 July 2018 06:35 (UTC+04:00)

North Korea handed over remains of American soldiers who died in the 1950-1953 Korean War to US, the White House announced, according to Sputnik.

White House said that the US Air Force transport plane with remains of US soldiers killed in Korean War is heading to a US air base in South Korea.

Earlier, local media reported that the plane left Osan Air Base in the northwestern city of Pyeongtaek early on Friday and was expected to land in North Korea’s Wonsan soon.

Some 50 sets of remains are reported to be waiting to be transported back to the base, from where they will be flown to Hawaii for forensic identification the Yonhap news agency said.

The repatriation marks the 65th anniversary of the US-Korean armistice which ended the Korean War, although the two parties never signed a final peace accord.

US President Donald Trump negotiated the repatriation of soldiers’ remains last month at the historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore.

