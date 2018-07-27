White House: Trump open to visiting Moscow

27 July 2018 19:20 (UTC+04:00)

President Donald Trump is open to visiting Moscow once he receives a formal invitation, the White House said on Friday, after Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had issued that invitation, Reuters reports.

“President Trump looks forward to having President Putin to Washington after the first of the year, and he is open to visiting Moscow upon receiving a formal invitation,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement, referring to the beginning of 2019.

