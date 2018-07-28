Swiss financial firm to pay $10.25 million to avoid U.S. prosecution

The U.S. Justice Department on Friday said that Switzerland’s Mirelis Holding S.A., a financial and asset management firm, will pay $10.25 million to the United States in order to avoid prosecution for tax-related criminal offenses, Reuters reported.

In a statement the Justice Department said the non-prosecution agreement and fine were part of an ongoing U.S. crackdown on citizens using Swiss bank accounts to avoid having to pay taxes.

