Swiss financial firm to pay $10.25 million to avoid U.S. prosecution

28 July 2018 02:20 (UTC+04:00)

The U.S. Justice Department on Friday said that Switzerland’s Mirelis Holding S.A., a financial and asset management firm, will pay $10.25 million to the United States in order to avoid prosecution for tax-related criminal offenses, Reuters reported.

In a statement the Justice Department said the non-prosecution agreement and fine were part of an ongoing U.S. crackdown on citizens using Swiss bank accounts to avoid having to pay taxes.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
US economic growth hits fastest rate since 2014
US 03:47
USA feels jealous of relations between Turkey and Russia - Erdogan
Turkey 27 July 10:42
US tightening grip on Cuba: Raul Castro
US 27 July 08:25
North Korea hands over remains of fallen American soldiers to US
US 27 July 06:35
US Reunites 1,442 Migrant Children With Parents
Other News 27 July 05:52
Pence calls out N.Korea's religious persecution
US 27 July 03:10
Latest
US economic growth hits fastest rate since 2014
US 03:47
Armenian ex-president Kocharyan detained after court ruling
Armenia 01:12
VP of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva: Day 2 of Zhara-2018 left a lot of vivid impressions
Society 00:21
IBM wins $83 million from Groupon in internet patent fight
US 27 July 22:55
Vice-president of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva among honorary guests of Day 2 Zhara-2018 (PHOTO)
Society 27 July 22:14
Production of detectors for small satellites may be arranged in Azerbaijan
ICT 27 July 21:04
Ashgabat, Pyongyang hold political consultations
Turkmenistan 27 July 20:50
Turkey’s ministry to insure vehicles via tender
Tenders 27 July 20:37
Turkey’s Istanbul City Hall to buy building materials via tender
Tenders 27 July 20:35