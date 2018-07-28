US economic growth hits fastest rate since 2014

28 July 2018 03:47 (UTC+04:00)

The US economy grew at its fastest pace in nearly four years in the second quarter, expanding at an annualised rate of 4.1 percent, official figures show, BBC reported.

The gains were driven by strong consumer spending and a surge in exports as firms rushed to beat new trade tariffs.

US President Donald Trump described the acceleration as "amazing", claiming it as proof his policies are working.

Friday's report from the Commerce Department showed consumer spending rose by 4% in the second quarter, up from the 0.5 percent rate seen in the previous three months.

Exports also grew by more than 9 percent, the fastest rate since the fourth quarter of 2013.

Compared with the second quarter of 2017, the economy grew by 2.8% in the April-June period.

Nevertheless, many analysts cautioned that growth could cool in coming months.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Swiss financial firm to pay $10.25 million to avoid U.S. prosecution
US 02:20
White House: Trump open to visiting Moscow
US 27 July 19:20
Trump thanks Kim as North Korea transfers remains of missing U.S. soldiers
US 27 July 11:46
USA feels jealous of relations between Turkey and Russia - Erdogan
Turkey 27 July 10:42
US to achieve nothing by threatening Turkey - presidential administration
Turkey 27 July 10:40
US tightening grip on Cuba: Raul Castro
US 27 July 08:25
Latest
Swiss financial firm to pay $10.25 million to avoid U.S. prosecution
US 02:20
Armenian ex-president Kocharyan detained after court ruling
Armenia 01:12
VP of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva: Day 2 of Zhara-2018 left a lot of vivid impressions
Society 00:21
IBM wins $83 million from Groupon in internet patent fight
US 27 July 22:55
Vice-president of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva among honorary guests of Day 2 Zhara-2018 (PHOTO)
Society 27 July 22:14
Production of detectors for small satellites may be arranged in Azerbaijan
ICT 27 July 21:04
Ashgabat, Pyongyang hold political consultations
Turkmenistan 27 July 20:50
Turkey’s ministry to insure vehicles via tender
Tenders 27 July 20:37
Turkey’s Istanbul City Hall to buy building materials via tender
Tenders 27 July 20:35