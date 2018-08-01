Pence calls on US Senate to establish DHS Cybersecurity Agency

1 August 2018 08:04 (UTC+04:00)

US Vice President Mike Pence during a speech called on the Senate to pass a measure that would establish a cybersecurity agency under the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Sputnik reported.

"Today we call on the United States Senate to follow the lead of the House of Representatives and before the end of this year enact the legislation to create a new [cybersecurity] agency under the authority of the DHS," Pence said at a security summit in New York on Tuesday.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier on Tuesday that the creation of the new DHS division was motivated by the US government’s growing recognition that cyberattacks could not only harm a company or industry, but cause systemic failure across society.

According to the report, the new risk management center will work with other government agencies as well as with different industries to prioritize risks to critical infrastructure.
The vice president also said at a security summit in New York he believes Russia meddled in the 2016 US election but the interference did not affect the final vote count. Pence accused former President Barack Obama of neglecting cybersecurity which led to the crisis in the first place.

Moscow has repeatedly rejected allegations of election meddling, characterizing them as attempts by US politicians and media to fuel Russophobic hysteria.

