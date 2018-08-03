Trump national security team says Russia behind effort to meddle in U.S. elections

3 August 2018 05:29 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. President Donald Trump’s national security team said on Thursday that Russia is behind “pervasive” attempts to interfere in upcoming U.S. elections, in a rejection of denials of meddling that Russian President Vladimir Putin made directly to Trump, Sputnik reported.

The top aides, including intelligence director Dan Coats and national security adviser John Bolton, appeared in the White House briefing room to stress that a major effort was under way to protect the integrity of congressional elections in November and the 2020 presidential election.

“We acknowledge the threat, it is real, it is continuing, and we’re doing everything we can to have a legitimate election,” Coats said, adding: “It is pervasive, it is ongoing, with the intent to ... drive a wedge and undermine our democratic values.”

Trump has voiced skepticism about Russia’s role in U.S. election meddling, drawing accusations from Democrats and Republicans alike that he is ignoring a threat to American democracy.

“I have great confidence in my intelligence people, but I will tell you that President Putin was extremely strong and powerful in his denial today,” Trump said after talks with Putin in Helsinki, Finland, on July 16.

But Coats, Bolton, FBI Director Christopher Wray, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and the director of the National Security Agency, Paul Nakasone, said Russia was to blame, along with other foreign actors.

Coats said the Russian meddling effort reached into the Kremlin itself. He gave no details.

“Russia has used numerous ways in which they want to influence, through media, social media, through bots, through actors that they hire, through proxies - all of the above, and potentially more,” he said.

“We also know the Russians tried to hack into and steal information from candidates and government officials alike,” Coats said, adding that Russia was not the only country working to undermine American elections.

Separately, U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis told reporters that the Pentagon was also assisting in efforts to safeguard U.S. elections. He said the Department of Defense was “taking active measures to protect election security including monitoring our adversaries.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
US approves $40Mln military sale of more than 2,000 bombs to Kuwait
US 05:02
Mexico says talks with U.S. will cover outstanding NAFTA issues
US 01:38
Russia’s company to arrange production of tractors in Kazakhstan
Economy news 2 August 20:40
Russian oil output up 150,000 bpd in July as Moscow pledges market stability
Oil&Gas 2 August 17:55
Russia to deploy military police on Golan Heights
Russia 2 August 15:37
Caspian Pipeline Consortium announces oil export volumes
Oil&Gas 2 August 15:34
Latest
US approves $40Mln military sale of more than 2,000 bombs to Kuwait
US 05:02
Zimbabwe opposition rejects results of presidential election - reports
Other News 03:13
Oil prices rise amid falling U.S. stockpiles
Oil&Gas 02:05
Mexico says talks with U.S. will cover outstanding NAFTA issues
US 01:38
China, Singapore vow to enhance bilateral cooperation
China 00:09
Fahri Kasirga appointed chief adviser to Turkish president
Turkey 2 August 23:49
Arab aoalition's airstrike on hospital in Yemen's Hodeidah kills 42 - reports
Arab World 2 August 23:11
27 illegal immigrants rescued off western Libyan coast
Arab World 2 August 22:30
Main events of July 2018 in Turkey
Commentary 2 August 21:56