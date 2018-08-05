US not involved in Maduro assassination attempt: Bolton

5 August 2018 23:43 (UTC+04:00)

Senior White House official John Bolton on Sunday denied that the US was involved in the detonation of several drones on Saturday in what is being described as a failed assassination attempt on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Sputnik reported.

Bolton, the US National Security Advisor to US President Donald Trump, asserted that there was no American involvement in the explosions, following accusations by Maduro of complicity and responsibility by actors in neighboring Colombia and the US state of Florida, according to CNBC.com.
"I can say unequivocally there is no US government involvement in this at all," Bolton said in a Sunday interview, cited by Reuters.

The senior Trump appointee raised the possibility that Maduro's own government was responsible for the explosions as a move to consolidate power and crack down on the political opposition, noting the five-year collapse of Venezuela's economy and subsequent unrest.

"It could be a lot of things, from a pretext set up by the Maduro regime itself to something else," Bolton claimed, calling on Maduro to show proof of his accusations.

"If the government of Venezuela has hard information that they want to present to us that would show a potential violation of US criminal law, we will take a serious look at it," Bolton stated, cited by Reuters.

Responsibility for the Saturday blasts was claimed by an obscure Caracas paramilitary group describing themselves as ‘National Movement of Soldiers in T-shirts.'

Maduro, his wife and other members of his cabinet were unharmed in the purported attacks.

The oil-rich South American country is undergoing a deep economic crisis, as the fossil-fuel economy suffers from declining revenue and sustainable power technologies such as solar and wind see huge gains in the global energy marketplace.

Out-of-control hyperinflation — coupled with widespread malnutrition — in Venezuela has seen many flee to neighboring Brazil and Colombia.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Venezuela's Maduro target of drone 'attack,' but unharmed: government
Other News 5 August 05:19
Venezuela's Maduro grants oil bloc to central bank to boost reserves
Other News 26 July 05:49
Venezuelan president asks scribes to defend country with truth
World 28 June 07:08
Venezuela says oil output recovery by end of 2018 will be 'a challenge'
Oil&Gas 22 June 14:42
Venezuela's Maduro to dialogue with peaceful opposition
Other News 2 June 02:03
EU prepares to hit Venezuela with new sanctions
World 28 May 22:57
Latest
Fatal collision kills 11 in southeastern Iran
Society 00:19
9 drown during riverside picnic in Nigeria
Other News 5 August 22:28
Earthquake leaves 17 killed in Indonesia's Lombok
Other News 5 August 21:53
Prices in Baku real estate market slightly increase
Economy news 5 August 21:12
New military unit of Azerbaijan’s Air Force opens in frontline zone
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 5 August 19:25
Azerbaijan sets up Council of Farmers under Ministry of Agriculture
Business 5 August 18:46
Iran’s exports to Europe surge
Economy news 5 August 18:20
Iran imports plane parts before US sanctions kick in
Politics 5 August 17:03
Azerbaijan, Iran seeking to create Economic Development HQ (Exclusive)
Economy news 5 August 16:01