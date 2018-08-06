5 killed after small plane crashes near Southern California mall

6 August 2018 02:23 (UTC+04:00)

Five people were killed when a small airplane crashed Sunday afternoon in a Santa Ana parking lot near South Coast Plaza, ABC7News reported.

The incident occurred at 12:28 p.m. in the 3800 block of Bristol Street, a spokesperson for the Santa Ana Police Department said, adding that no one on the ground was injured.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the Cessna 414 aircraft declared an emergency before slamming into the parking lot.

The plane struck at least one unoccupied vehicle, whose owner was shopping at the time.

The crash site is just north of the popular South Coast Plaza shopping mall and a few blocks northwest of John Wayne Airport.

The cause of the incident was not immediately known.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
5 killed in small plane crash in north Oklahoma
US 5 August 08:11
Family of four killed in small plane crash in Swiss forest (Updated)
Europe 5 August 02:51
U.S. pledges nearly $300 million security funding for Southeast Asia
World 4 August 06:22
Number of active drilling rigs in U.S. decreases this week
Oil&Gas 4 August 04:41
American company may implement projects in Uzbek IT industry (Exclusive)
ICT 3 August 19:39
Trump national security team says Russia behind effort to meddle in U.S. elections
US 3 August 05:29
Latest
Saudi Arabia expels Canadian Ambassador in human rights row
Other News 02:43
At least 82 killed by 7.0 quake in Indonesia's Lombok, Bali islands
Other News 01:41
Fatal collision kills 11 in southeastern Iran
Society 00:19
US not involved in Maduro assassination attempt: Bolton
US 5 August 23:43
9 drown during riverside picnic in Nigeria
Other News 5 August 22:28
Earthquake leaves 17 killed in Indonesia's Lombok
Other News 5 August 21:53
Prices in Baku real estate market slightly increase
Economy news 5 August 21:12
New military unit of Azerbaijan’s Air Force opens in frontline zone
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 5 August 19:25
Azerbaijan sets up Council of Farmers under Ministry of Agriculture
Business 5 August 18:46