Pompeo vows to 'enforce' US sanctions against Iran - reports

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday that the United States would "enforce the sanctions" it is reimposing after US President Donald Trump pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal, Sputnik reported.

Mike Pompeo said that increasing pressure on Tehran was meant to "push back against Iranian malign activity," adding that Iranians "are unhappy with the failure of their own leadership to deliver the economic promises that their leadership promised them," Pompeo was quoted as saying by AFP.

Asked if Tehran would be able to evade the measures, Pompeo said "the United States is going to enforce the sanctions," Pompeo was quoted as saying by AFP en route to Washington after attending a security forum in Singapore.

"This is just about Iranians' dissatisfaction with their own government, and the President is pretty clear, we want the Iranian people to have a strong voice in who their leadership will be," Pompeo was quoted as saying by AFP.

As of 0401 GMT Tuesday, the Iranian authorities can no longer buy US banknotes and broad sanctions will be imposed on Iranian industries, including its rug exports.

On Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the US would consider the international community's opinion and correct the mistake of withdrawing from the Iranian nuclear deal.

"The unilateral withdrawal of the United States from the deal, as well as its threats of reinstating unilateral sanctions on Iran contradict the UN decisions and have caused disapproval of all the sides. We hope that the US side will be able to consider the international community's opinion and correct its faulty actions," Zarif said during his meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations' ministerial meeting in Singapore.

On Tuesday, Zarif said that the US can only "blame" itself for terminating dialogue with Iran after withdrawal from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"Iran & US had 2 yrs of talks. With EU/E3+Russia+China, we produced a unique multilateral accord—the JCPOA. It’s been working. US can only blame itself for pulling out & leaving the table. Threats, sanctions & PR stunts won’t work. Try respect: for Iranians & for int'l commitments," Zarif said on Twitter.

In May, Trump announced that his country would exit from the JCPOA, which stipulated the gradual lifting of the anti-Iran sanctions in exchange for Tehran maintaining the peaceful nature of its nuclear program. In addition, Trump decided to reinstate the previously lifted sanctions on Iran. The unilateral move has been opposed by other signatories to the agreement, which remained committed to the deal.

