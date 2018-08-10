Pentagon chief Mattis leaves for trip to South America on August 12

10 August 2018 02:27 (UTC+04:00)

US Secretary of Defense James Mattis leaves on his first trip to South America on Sunday to visit Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Colombia, the Pentagon said in a press release on Thursday, Sputnik reported.

"Secretary of Defense James N. Mattis embarks Sunday, Aug. 12 on his first trip to South America while leading the Department of Defense," the release said. "The White House declared 2018 the ‘Year of the Americas,’ and the Secretary's trip underscores the Department's strong defense ties with Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Colombia."

Mattis starts his trip in Brazil for meetings with senior officials, a speech at the country's war college and a trip to the monument honoring Brazilian service members killed in World War II.

In Argentina, Mattis will meet with senior defense officials, and in Chile, he will also meet with senior officials.

Mattis ends his trip in Colombia to meet with the newly elected members of that country's government.

