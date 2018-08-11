Trump Says Had 'Very Good Phone Call' With French President Macron on Trade

11 August 2018 03:24 (UTC+04:00)

US President Donald Trump in a statement said he had a very good phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron on various subjects including security and trade, Sputnik reports.

"Had a very good phone call with Emmanuel Macron, President of France," Trump said in a Twitter post on Friday. "Discussed various subjects, in particular security and trade."

US tensions with France and its European allies have been on the rise recently over trade tariffs and the Trump administration’s sanctions targeting Iran’s trading partners.

