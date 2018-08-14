John Bolton meets Turkish ambassador amid Brunson deadlock

14 August 2018 05:55 (UTC+04:00)

As the deadlock over a detained U.S. pastor remained unsolved, the White House said on Monday that U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton met with Turkish Ambassador to the United States Serdar Kilic, Xinhua reported.

According to a statement issued by White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, Bolton met with Kilic in the White House "at the Turkish Ambassador's request."

"They discussed Turkey's continued detention of Pastor Andrew Brunson and the state of the U.S.-Turkey relationship," the statement read, without giving further details.

The statement came as the two nations continued to wrangle over U.S. pastor Andrew Brunson, who was charged with involvement in a failed coup attempt against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government in 2016.

Transferred from detainment to house arrest last month, he could face up to 25 years in jail if found guilty.

U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted Friday that he had authorized to double the tariffs on steel and aluminum products from Turkey to 50 percent and 20 percent respectively. The White House confirmed the tweet.

The United States also slapped sanctions on two Turkish ministers over the case earlier in August.

In response, the Turkish Foreign Ministry vowed to "retaliate" against U.S. "aggression" over the case of Brunson "without any delay," and called on Washington to reverse its decision.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan absolutely confident in future of Turkish economy: foreign ministry
Politics 13 August 19:44
Turkey takes lead from Russia by number of new enterprises in Uzbekistan
Economy news 13 August 09:21
Lavrov to discuss preparations for Russia-Turkey-Germany-France summit on Syria in Turkey
Russia 13 August 03:00
School bus with 42 on board flips after hit-and-run on New Jersey Turnpike, police say
US 12 August 08:25
Turkey ready to conduct trade with partners in national currencies - Erdogan
Turkey 11 August 21:09
Trump says progress made toward trade deal with Mexico, but warns Canada
US 11 August 07:21
Latest
Romania's Constanta Port open to joint projects with Baku Port (Exclusive)
Economy news 07:13
Venezuela gasoline prices should rise to international levels: Maduro
Other News 06:54
Chilean minister resigns over human rights museum criticism
Other News 04:56
Iran will not change regional policies under U.S. threats: foreign minister
Politics 03:57
U.N. Chief welcomes signing of the Convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea
World 02:59
Hippo Attack: One tourist killed, another injured at Kenyan lake
Other News 01:59
Audi CEO to remain in German police custody
Europe 00:58
Iran unveils new homemade ballistic missile
Politics 13 August 23:58
Brent prices to significantly run up by late 2018
Oil&Gas 13 August 22:52