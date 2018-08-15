Bolton to meet Russian counterpart in Geneva - White House

15 August 2018 00:48 (UTC+04:00)

US President Donald Trump's National Security Adviser John Bolton is scheduled to meet with his Russian counterpart in Geneva, White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a press briefing on Tuesday, Sputnik reported.

"Looking ahead to next week, Ambassador Bolton will meet with officials in Israel and Ukraine, as well as with his Russian counterpart in Geneva as a follow up to the Helsinki summit to discuss a range of important national security issues," Sanders said.

White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders said earlier that John Bolton will meet with his Russian counterpart to follow up on the recent summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump and Putin met for their first official summit in Helsinki, Finland on July 16. The two presidents had a one-on-one private conversation followed by an expanded bilateral meeting.

Trump and Putin said they discussed the Syrian refugee crisis, the situation in Ukraine, nuclear proliferation and Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.

Trump faced overwhelming criticism from both Republicans and Democrats for remarks at a post-summit press conference in which the US president appeared to accept Russian denials that Moscow had meddled in the 2016 presidential election.

Trump later claimed he misspoke, said he believed the US intelligence community assessment that Russia had attempted to influence the election’s outcome and followed up by inviting Putin to a second summit in Washington, DC.

