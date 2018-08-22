U.S. woman killed by alligator in attempts to save her dog from attack

22 August 2018 02:00 (UTC+04:00)

An American woman walking her dog along a lagoon in southern U.S. state South Carolina was killed by an alligator in attempts to save her dog from the attack, Xinhua reported.

Cassandra Cline, 45, was walking her dog at the time on Monday in an area known as Sea Pines. The dog got too close to the lagoon and the 2.44-meter alligator attacked, said the reports.

She tried to save her dog and the alligator turned on her, pulling her into the water. The dog escaped unharmed.

An ABC News report said she was alive when she was removed from the lagoon but died at the scene.

The alligator was captured and euthanized, Capt. Robert McCullough of the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources told the local media.

"It's a very rare occurrence and one we hope we will not witness again," Edward Allen, Beaufort County coroner, told WSAV Channel 3.

